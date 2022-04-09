Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $2,315,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

