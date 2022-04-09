RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

RPM International stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. RPM International has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,083,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $10,827,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in RPM International by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in RPM International by 422.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,533,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

RPM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.