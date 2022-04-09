RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. RPM International has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,887 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 567,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,685,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

