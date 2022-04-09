Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives $38.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUSMF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

RUSMF stock remained flat at $$24.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.