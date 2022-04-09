Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 13,619 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

