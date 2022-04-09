Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 58,751 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 342.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,251 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,227,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,103,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,757 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 310,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 757,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.40 million, a P/E ratio of 174.64 and a beta of 1.30. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

