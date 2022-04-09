Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 55,994 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 297.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of SilverBow Resources worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SBOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

SBOW opened at $36.51 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $613.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.20.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $351,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,081. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.