Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of ViewRay worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ViewRay by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ViewRay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 35.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 51.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

