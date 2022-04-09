Ryder System (NYSE:R) Given New $71.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on R. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $63.11 on Friday. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.44.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,050,000 after buying an additional 125,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,155,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,414,000 after buying an additional 67,740 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

