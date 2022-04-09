Ryo Currency Price Reaches $0.0429 on Top Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $5,209.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,484.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.46 or 0.07589721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.53 or 0.00262520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.19 or 0.00765428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00098021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.07 or 0.00548590 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.00394339 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,253,567 coins and its circulating supply is 37,136,255 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

