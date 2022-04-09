Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.47

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.47. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 641,618 shares changing hands.

SBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cormark boosted their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a market cap of C$779.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.0100671 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Fennell acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,548. Also, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,382.75.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

