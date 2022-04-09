SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.37 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $1,046.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.40 or 1.00136114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00063489 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00261283 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00317299 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00134957 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00089474 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004970 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001285 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

