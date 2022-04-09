SafePal Price Tops $0.85 (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002003 BTC on exchanges. SafePal has a market cap of $91.95 million and $17.75 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00039332 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SafePal (CRYPTO:SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

