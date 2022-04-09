Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,681,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.01). Analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

