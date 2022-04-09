Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SANM. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

SANM stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $28,269,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $8,365,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,062,000 after purchasing an additional 197,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,255,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.