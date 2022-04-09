Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. 2,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26.
About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.
