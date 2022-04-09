Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. 2,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,180,000. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $22,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 760,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,624,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

