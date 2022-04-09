SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $384.00 to $412.00. The stock had previously closed at $360.57, but opened at $372.61. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SBA Communications shares last traded at $368.93, with a volume of 440 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBAC. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $376.00 to $373.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.38.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $30,630,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 174.99 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

