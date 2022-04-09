Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

