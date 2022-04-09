Scotiabank Downgrades Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) to Hold

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$135.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.86.

TSE WCN opened at C$182.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$165.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$165.46. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$142.72 and a 12-month high of C$183.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53. The firm has a market cap of C$46.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.62.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

