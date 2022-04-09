Scotiabank Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$174.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating and a C$171.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$155.36.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$160.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$157.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$171.48. The stock has a market cap of C$109.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.30, for a total value of C$613,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,299,521.58. Also, Director James E. O’connor bought 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Insiders have sold 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891 in the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

