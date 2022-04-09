ScPrime Trading Down 8.4% This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $23.60 million and approximately $49,428.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001331 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,775,080 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.