Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.35.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.33.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$66.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$26.61 and a 52-week high of C$70.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.03%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

