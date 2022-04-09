Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Cut by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Sempra stock opened at $169.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $170.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.18. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.63.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.44%.
About Sempra (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
