Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director James Peyer purchased 19,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 9,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $48,034.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 300,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,246.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 202,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 93.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 132,169 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,721,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 42,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,151 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.14. 76,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,935. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 30.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

