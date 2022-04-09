ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,772,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,598,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW traded down $14.18 on Friday, reaching $515.60. 1,240,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $563.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $607.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.28, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total value of $370,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $27,320,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

