SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €7.40 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.40 ($8.13) target price on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ETR:SGL opened at €5.11 ($5.61) on Tuesday. SGL Carbon has a 12 month low of €4.65 ($5.11) and a 12 month high of €10.88 ($11.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $624.19 million and a PE ratio of 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.27.
SGL Carbon Company Profile (Get Rating)
