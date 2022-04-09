Shawn P. Ogrady Sells 27,157 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $70.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in General Mills by 48.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 215,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after buying an additional 70,179 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.