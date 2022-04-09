Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) to post $1.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.85. Shell posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 135.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shell will report full year earnings of $8.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shell.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Shell had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($32.00) to GBX 2,570 ($33.70) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,156.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,355,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,128. The stock has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shell has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

