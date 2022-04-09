Shopping (SPI) One Day Volume Hits $1.29 Million

Shopping (SPI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Shopping has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $1.29 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.17 or 0.00023820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shopping has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00046277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.89 or 0.07618161 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,707.97 or 0.99990017 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,008 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.