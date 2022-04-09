Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on tinyBuild from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 250 ($3.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of LON TBLD opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.46) on Friday. tinyBuild has a twelve month low of GBX 143 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 304 ($3.99). The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.94. The stock has a market cap of £380.45 million and a P/E ratio of 58.59.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

