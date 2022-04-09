Showcase Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Showcase has a market cap of $70,102.63 and $62.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.44 or 0.07562856 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,389.37 or 0.99794628 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars.

