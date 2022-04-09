SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $730.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

