Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) PT Lowered to €129.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €141.00 ($154.95) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. On average, analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.