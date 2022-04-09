Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) will post $33.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $32.70 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSRR traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $23.79. 18,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $358.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

