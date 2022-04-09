Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Gap Up to $36.40

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.40, but opened at $39.25. Sierra Oncology shares last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 1,800 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $905.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58.

In other news, Director Gaurav Aggarwal acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 150,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and have sold 24,553 shares valued at $777,967. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 212,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares during the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

