Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) PT Raised to C$24.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Sigma Lithium stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Sigma Lithium has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $42,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $3,114,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

