Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Silk Road Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

SILK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 124.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 440,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after buying an additional 43,413 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,200,000.

Shares of SILK traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. 509,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,478. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

