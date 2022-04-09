Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 226.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Silvergate Capital worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SI shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.27.

NYSE:SI opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average of $145.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

