Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SI. Wedbush cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.27.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $127.89 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day moving average is $145.63.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.