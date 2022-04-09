Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $210.00. The stock had previously closed at $130.24, but opened at $133.75. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $127.68, with a volume of 834 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.27.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 55,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,022,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,360,000 after acquiring an additional 259,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average of $145.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

