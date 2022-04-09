Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Get Similarweb alerts:

SMWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Similarweb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Similarweb presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Similarweb will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Similarweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 176.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 389,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Similarweb (SMWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.