Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The company traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 2893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

