Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.60. 214,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,063. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average of $118.59. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $102.41 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

