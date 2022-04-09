Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Trading 4.2% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $49.79. 704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 125,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

SLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827 over the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $5,591,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 77,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $988.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

