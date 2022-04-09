Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.33. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10.

About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF)

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

