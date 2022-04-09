Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skylight Health Group Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company. It operates multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. Skylight Health Group Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mackie upgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.44.

SLHG opened at $1.02 on Friday. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLHG. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

