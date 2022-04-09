SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 565,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,566 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 855,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 441,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

