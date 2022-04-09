Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

SMAR stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,963 shares of company stock worth $2,438,798 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 408.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Smartsheet by 217.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Smartsheet by 3,632.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

