Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMINGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.92) price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.97) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.22).

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,414.50 ($18.55) on Wednesday. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,669.50 ($21.90). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,486.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,489.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The firm has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.73) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.71 ($16,400.93).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

