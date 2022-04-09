SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.62

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $49.62 and traded as low as $45.05. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 851 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

